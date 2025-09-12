Imran calls on PTI lawmakers to resist military action in KP

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan has demanded an immediate end to the ongoing military operations in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, and called on his party’s lawmakers to “resist operations and drone strikes against our own people”.

A series of posts shared on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, which were supposedly based on his conversation with his sisters in Adiala Jail, recalled that the former ruling ANP had become unpopular in the province due to its support for such military action.

Although Mr Khan does not have access to his X account while in prison, it is not clear who operates it in his stead.

“Killing one’s own always leads to an increase in terrorism,” the post on the ex-PM’s official account said.

The message instructed all members of provincial and national assemblies and the Senate who are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “to come together and resist these operations and drone strikes against our own people, and to work for peace so that issues can be resolved through dialogue”.

Continuing his mantra of favouring negotiations over kinetic action, he also regretted the forcible expulsion of Afghans from the country. “These measures must stop immediately, otherwise the situation will deteriorate further.”

Mr Khan also expressed indignation over the attacks on his wife and sisters, saying that they had no role in politics.

“Aleema Khan only conveys my message, while the campaign against her reflects the regime’s fear. Bushra Begum has never interfered in political decisions and is suffering solitary confinement only because she is my wife.”

The PTI founder also criticised the “sham trials” that, in his words, are being used to snatch parliamentary seats. He pointed out that senior leader Ejaz Chaudhry’s seat was “unlawfully” awarded to Rana Sanaullah.

On the occasion of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s death anniversary, Mr Khan also paid tribute to Pakistan’s founding father, reaffirming his party’s resolve to continue its struggle for democratic rights.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025