Imran ‘directs’ Gandapur to visit Kabul for peace talks

• Jailed PTI founder asks KP CM to resist military operation; opposes expulsion of Afghan refugees

• PTI concerned over Bushra’s health, says will move apex court for her treatment

• Police add terror clause to case over assault on journalist outside Adiala

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Amid an uptick in terror incidents in areas bordering Afghanistan, former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed his party leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin to visit Kabul to hold peace talks with the interim Taliban government.

In a tweet from his personal acc­ount, which he does not have access to in jail, the PTI founder alleged that the army chief, through his ‘short-sighted’ policies, destroyed the peace established in the region during the PTI government.

Amid the deportation of the Afghan nationals taking refuge in the country, the ex-PM said, “Where there should have been a strong relationship, things are being made worse. It grieves me deeply that after decades of hospitality, our Afghan brothers are now being forcibly pushed out of the country.

“At a time when Afghanistan has been struck by an earthquake, we ought to be helping them, not expelling them.”

“I direct Ali Amin Gandapur to go to Afghanistan, sit with them, and hold discussions regarding mutual issues and peace and security so that the situation can be prevented from deteriorating further. The sham federal government must answer: if Maryam Nawaz can travel to Japan and Thailand, why should the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not be able to travel to Afghanistan for peace in his province,” he asked.

He alleged that ongoing military operations, drone strikes, and forced displacements of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were “an attempt to undermine” the provincial government and asked CM Gandapur to “firmly resist this operation”.

“The people of the province are already devastated by floods. If drone strikes and military operations are not stopped, it will be a grave injustice. Already, many of our police personnel have embraced martyrdom. As long as this operation continues, the hardships of the people will increase, and terrorism will intensify further,” he said.

The PTI leader also directed his party to participate in the protest against a recent attack on a political gathering in Balochistan.

Bushra Bibi’s health

Meanwhile, the PTI expressed concern over the condition of former first lady Bushra Bibi and announced moving a petition before the Supreme Court in this regard.

In a statement, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram claimed that prison authorities were obstructing Bushra Bibi’s treatment despite her deteriorating health in defiance of court orders. He emphasised that during a recent meeting, Imran Khan revealed that Bushra Bibi had been suffering from a severe illness for the past several days.

He claimed that the prison doctors had failed to diagnose her condition, while repeated requests for examination by a private physician were denied.

“The PTI demands that Bushra Bibi be granted immediate access to a private medical specialist and that all necessary requirements for her treatment be fulfilled without delay,” he said.

Two arrested

Separately, the Rawalpindi po­­li­­ce added Section 21 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 to a case registered against the PTI leaders, including Imran’s sister Aleema Khan, over torture of a journalist outside the Adiala jail.

Sources said two suspects had been arrested while raids were underway to apprehend the rest of the suspects. Aleema Khan, Naeem Haider Panjutha and 40 other PTI supporters were booked after a journalist was beaten up outside the prison.

An FIR was registered with the police on the complaint of Tayyab Baloch against three PTI leaders and 40 other individuals on the charges of robbery, rioting, unlawful assembly, causing damage to property and hurling death threats.

According to the police officials, Section 21 deals with the designation of cordoned areas for terrorism investigations, allowing the federal government to restrict access to these zones to prevent terrorist acts or to aid in the investigation.

It also empowers the police officers, members of the Armed Forces or Civil Armed Forces deployed in these areas (powers within cordoned areas) to use necessary force after giving sufficient warning to prevent terrorist acts.

A few days ago, two women were taken into custody by police for throwing eggs at Aleema Khan during a media talk outside Adiala Jail, where the proceedings on the Toshakhana case were held on Friday.

A statement issued by the Rawalpindi police said the two women, who threw eggs, were PTI supporters who had travelled to Rawalpindi with members of the All-Government Employees Grand Alliance and the All-Pakistan Clerks Association from KP to protest in support of their demands.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025