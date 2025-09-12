FBR de-seals capital’s largest book shop

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has de-sealed Saeed Book Bank, a renowned bookstore in the posh Sector F-7 market of the federal capital.

The bookstore was sealed on Tuesday by the FBR on charges of failing to integrate its Point of Sales (POS) system with the FBR’s requirements. The action was carried out by the Regional Tax Office.

An official from the FBR stated that a notice was issued in April this year requesting the installation of the POS system, and when this was not fulfilled, the store was sealed. It was de-sealed after receiving “assurance by the bookshop.”

Located in Jinnah Super Market, this bookstore is one of the prominent outlets. It is frequented by diplomats, tourists, and avid readers as it offers a broad selection of books.

The owner of the bookstore, Ahmed Saeed, who is currently in London attending a book fair, spoke to Dawn, protesting the FBR’s sealing action and calling it unjustified, saying that it has severely damaged the 80-year-old reputation of his store.

“Though our store has been de-sealed. That’s fine. But, if such situations [actions of FBR] persist and the government does not support us, then we will have no option but to close this 80-year-old legacy. I might even rent out the property to some coffee businessmen or food chains to earn more than I do from this book business,” he told Dawn.

Mr Saeed mentioned that the decline in bookshop business is ongoing, with well-known outlets such as London Book Company, Durrani & Company Book Store, and Mr Book (F-6) also struggling.

He explained that his shop was sealed over a minor issue related to POS machines, not tax evasion. Mr Saeed insisted this was a matter of registration, which does not apply to bookshops.

“Some three months ago, we received a notice, and we submitted a reply to the FBR. As per the Sales Tax Act, Schedule 6, books and educational stationery are exempt, and we are not liable to install POS. After our reply, we assumed that the matter was resolved,” he said. “But suddenly, on Tuesday, the FBR team conducted a sealing operation and humiliated customers and staff as well.”

“After our reply, if FBR had any issue, they should have contacted us and given us a chance for a hearing and a meeting to resolve the matter amicably instead of sealing,” he added.

The Saeed Book Bank began its operations in Peshawar in 1974 before opening the branch in Islamabad about 25 years ago.

Mehboob Khan, a book enthusiast from Sector G-6, expressed his disappointment at the store’s closure. “I am very happy after the reopening of this store. The government should take steps to promote bookstores and reading habits,” he said.

The Manager of Saeed Book Bank, Akhtar Gul, told Dawn that the issue has been resolved. “Last night, FBR, on the intervention of the federal government, de-sealed our store and subsequently, we reopened it today,” he said, adding that customers expressed happiness upon seeing their beloved bookstore reopen.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025