E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Protesters supporting Israel, Palestine face off at Toronto premiere of film on Oct 7 rescue

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 11:44am

A documentary about an Israeli ex-soldier’s efforts to rescue his family from the October 7 Hamas attacks has premiered under heavy police presence, after initially being cut from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) lineup, AFP reports.

Groups supporting Israel and the Palestinians faced off outside the venue before the screening of The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, which charts how retired Israeli general Noam Tibon saved his family and others during the 2023 Hamas attack.

There were no reported incidents of violence during the protests.

The Canadian-produced film drew significant attention ahead of TIFF, after it was briefly withdrawn from the festival.

Organisers cited a lack of “legal clearance” for certain footage used, triggering protests from more than 1,000 entertainment industry figures, including Amy Schumer and Debra Messing, who signed a petition accusing TIFF of silencing Jewish voices.

Read more here.

Protesters and counter-protesters hold flags during a protest outside the screening of the documentary “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” about the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sept 10, 2025. — Reuters
Protesters and counter-protesters hold flags during a protest outside the screening of the documentary “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” about the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sept 10, 2025. — Reuters

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...