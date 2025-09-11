Protesters supporting Israel, Palestine face off at Toronto premiere of film on Oct 7 rescue

A documentary about an Israeli ex-soldier’s efforts to rescue his family from the October 7 Hamas attacks has premiered under heavy police presence, after initially being cut from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) lineup, AFP reports.

Groups supporting Israel and the Palestinians faced off outside the venue before the screening of The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, which charts how retired Israeli general Noam Tibon saved his family and others during the 2023 Hamas attack.

There were no reported incidents of violence during the protests.

The Canadian-produced film drew significant attention ahead of TIFF, after it was briefly withdrawn from the festival.

Organisers cited a lack of “legal clearance” for certain footage used, triggering protests from more than 1,000 entertainment industry figures, including Amy Schumer and Debra Messing, who signed a petition accusing TIFF of silencing Jewish voices.

