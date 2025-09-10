E-Paper | September 10, 2025

EU nations react to Israel’s attack on Qatar

Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 01:13pm

According to Al Jazeera, several EU nations have reacted to Israel’s attack on Qatar.

  • Italy: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says her country remains opposed to “any form of escalation that could further worsen the crisis in the Middle East”, while expressing “sincere solidarity” of the Italian government with Qatar. Italy continues to support “all efforts to end the war in Gaza”, Meloni added.

  • Switzerland: The country’s foreign ministry said the Israeli attack on Doha is “a clear and unacceptable violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

  • Portugal: The country’s foreign ministry condemned Israel’s air strikes, reiterating the “immediate priority is a ceasefire and the release of hostages”, adding a “two-state solution is essential for lasting peace”.

  • Belgium: Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot denounced the Israeli violation of Qatar’s territorial integrity, adding there will be “no military solution to the conflict” in Gaza and insisting on “full respect for international law”.

