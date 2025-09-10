Unicef donates 450 LHW kits for flood-hit districts

PESHAWAR: The Unicef has donated 450 lady health workers kits to the health department to meet the healthcare needs of the population stricken by the floods.

In a significant step to restore primary healthcare services in the flood-affected areas, Dr. Inamullah Khan, Health Team Lead Unicef Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formally handed over the kits to Dr. Khizar Hayat Khan, director maternal, neonatal and child health (MNCH) and lady health workers at the directorate general health services on Tuesday.

These kits will be distributed among LHWs in Buner, Shangla, and Swat districts, where recent floods and heavy rains disrupted health services and damaged essential supplies. Each kit contains 19 vital primary health care (PHC) items and is designed to support the health needs of approximately 1,000 individuals in the flood-wrecked districts.

