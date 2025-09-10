Tehran, IAEA agree on ‘framework for cooperation’

CAIRO: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi hailed a new framework agreement with Iran on Tuesday, calling it an “important step in the right direction”.

In a post on X, he said he agreed with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a Cairo meeting “on practical modalities to resume inspection activities in Iran”.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty welcomed Tuesday a cooperation framework bet­ween Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog, saying it can open a “new path” to talks over Iran’s nuclear programme.

At a joint press conference in Cairo with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, Abdelatty said he hopes the deal could first “enable an understanding” with Eur­opean powers who have threatened to reimpose sanctions, and then “lead to a return to the negotiation table between Iran and the United States”.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025