E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Tehran, IAEA agree on ‘framework for cooperation’

AFP Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 11:57am
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (centre) meets his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi (left) and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Cairo.—AFP
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (centre) meets his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi (left) and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Cairo.—AFP

CAIRO: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi hailed a new framework agreement with Iran on Tuesday, calling it an “important step in the right direction”.

In a post on X, he said he agreed with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a Cairo meeting “on practical modalities to resume inspection activities in Iran”.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty welcomed Tuesday a cooperation framework bet­ween Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog, saying it can open a “new path” to talks over Iran’s nuclear programme.

At a joint press conference in Cairo with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, Abdelatty said he hopes the deal could first “enable an understanding” with Eur­opean powers who have threatened to reimpose sanctions, and then “lead to a return to the negotiation table between Iran and the United States”.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...