Tehran, IAEA agree on ‘framework for cooperation’

CAIRO: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi hailed a new framework agreement with Iran on Tuesday, calling it an “important step in the right direction”.
In a post on X, he said he agreed with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a Cairo meeting “on practical modalities to resume inspection activities in Iran”.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty welcomed Tuesday a cooperation framework between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog, saying it can open a “new path” to talks over Iran’s nuclear programme.
At a joint press conference in Cairo with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, Abdelatty said he hopes the deal could first “enable an understanding” with European powers who have threatened to reimpose sanctions, and then “lead to a return to the negotiation table between Iran and the United States”.
Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025