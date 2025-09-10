AIOU approves Rs120m package for flood-hit students

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has approved Rs120 million relief package for food affected students.

“AIOU has always upheld the tradition of standing with the nation in times of trials and challenges. Continuing this legacy, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has approved a special relief package worth Rs120 million for currently enrolled students residing in flood-affected areas,” says a press release issued by AIOU on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor stated that the university’s objective was to support students in difficult circumstances so they may continue their education despite financial hardships.

He reaffirmed the commitment that AIOU will keep taking every possible step for the promotion of education and the welfare of its students.

According to Director Students’ Affairs Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, the university has fully waived the current semester (Autumn 2025) fees for matriculation and FA (Intermediate) students who have not yet paid their fees while students enrolled in graduation and associate degree programmes will be granted a 50pc concession in fees.

Furthermore, the admission deadline has been extended until September 15 enabling affected students to continue their academic activities with ease.

This initiative is not only an important step towards securing the educational future of flood-affected students but also a reflection of the university’s humanitarian policy and national responsibility.

