E-Paper | September 10, 2025

AIOU approves Rs120m package for flood-hit students

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has approved Rs120 million relief package for food affected students.

“AIOU has always upheld the tradition of standing with the nation in times of trials and challenges. Continuing this legacy, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has approved a special relief package worth Rs120 million for currently enrolled students residing in flood-affected areas,” says a press release issued by AIOU on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor stated that the university’s objective was to support students in difficult circumstances so they may continue their education despite financial hardships.

He reaffirmed the commitment that AIOU will keep taking every possible step for the promotion of education and the welfare of its students.

According to Director Students’ Affairs Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, the university has fully waived the current semester (Autumn 2025) fees for matriculation and FA (Intermediate) students who have not yet paid their fees while students enrolled in graduation and associate degree programmes will be granted a 50pc concession in fees.

Furthermore, the admission deadline has been extended until September 15 enabling affected students to continue their academic activities with ease.

This initiative is not only an important step towards securing the educational future of flood-affected students but also a reflection of the university’s humanitarian policy and national responsibility.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...