Floodwaters keep south Punjab on edge

• Over 200,000 displaced in southern districts

• Three killed in Karachi, one death reported in Punjab

• Sutlej in high flood as PDMA chief announces ‘end of 10th monsoon spell’; Met official refuses to rule out third wave

• UN announces $5m aid; president orders measures to ensure food security

LAHORE: As the overflowing Chenab continues to inundate large swathes of land in the southern districts of Punjab, authorities on Tuesday said the next two days were critical for Multan and its neighbouring districts amid an “unprecedented flood emergency” that triggered mass evacuations.

Besides Multan, Muzaffargarh, Shujabad, Khangarh, Jalalpur Pirw­ala, Uch Sharif, and Alipur were at risk as a second major flood wave was passing through the Head Muham­madwala and Shershah bridges. However, the water level at Shershah was still half a foot below the critical threshold.

The government had decided to breach the Shershah embankment if the water level crossed its critical limit of 393.50 feet, which would affect as many as 8,000 houses and 30,000 people.

As of Tuesday, 138 mouzas in Muzaffargarh were submerged, affecting 135,000 people, in Rangpur, 28 mouzas were submerged, affective 50,000 people.

The government had also briefly closed the road connecting Multan and Muzaffargarh at Shershah Bridge. However, light vehicular traffic was resumed in the evening.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said water levels are rising due to a flood flow of 500,000 cusecs from Head Trimmu reaching Head Muhammadwala. In case of a high-level flood, the Sher Shah Road will be immediately breached.

Mr Sindhu said that an additional 2,000 people have been rescued from Jalalpur Pirwala in the last 24 hours. He said the floodwaters from the Sutlej and Chenab had placed Jalalpur Pirwala at high risk, so an emergency would remain in effect in Jalalpur Pirwala for the next 24 hours due to the high flood.

Multan Commissioner Aamir Kar­im Khan was monitoring rescue activities in Jalalpur Pirwala. He said that 50 villages in the area had been affected by the floods and 235,296 people besides 180,377 head of cattle had been relocated to safe locations.

In a press conference, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Kat­hia claimed the 10th monsoon spell had ended and there would be no more heavy rain in Punjab. He also said there would not be a third flood wave since the rainy season had ended.

This claim, however, was contested by an official from the Pakistan Met Department, who said the monsoon season had not ended in India and it could trigger a third wave of floods in downstream Pakistan.

He said that monsoons started early in India and the season was also longer than in Pakistan.

He said that no one could make a long-term forecast like the one made by the PDMA DG.

Meanwhile, the Met department also forecast widespread rain, windstorms and thundershowers in southern Balochistan and lower Sindh on Wednesday, with scattered heavy to very heavy falls likely in parts of south Balochistan.

The claims by the PDMA chief came as the Sutlej River flowed in high flood due to water released by India from its dams.

According to him, 253,000 cusecs had passed at Ganda Singh Wala and 11 feet of water at Indian Dam Thein receded. He said that the water near Kasur also decreased from 311,000 to 253,000 cusecs and the river flow would be normal in a day or two.

He said that upper Punjab villages would be normalised in a day or two, adding that 300,000 cusecs of water at Trimmu Barrage had started receding and 300,000 cusecs was crossing Head Panjnad. According to the official, a surge of 400,000 cusecs was approaching Guddu Barrage, which would release pressure in areas of southern Punjab.

Mr Kathia said that 80,000 people are currently residing in 488 relief camps, adding that over 2.1 million people had been evacuated to safer locations. Likewise, 1.95 million acres of agricultural land in Punjab had been flooded, he added.

The PDMA DG said that in the last 24 hours, a girl died due to a roof collapse caused by rain. He did not mention the place of the incident.

Three killed in Karachi

Due to widespread rain, two teenagers died from electrocution and ano­ther drowned in Karachi.

The Met office said the deep depression that had been causing rains in Karachi and Sindh would gradually move towards Balochistan and turn into a well-marked low-pressure area.

Several hundred straw-mud houses in the rural areas of Tharparkar and Dadu districts were swept away as the two districts had been receiving intermittent heavy, moderate and light spells of monsoon rains for the last six and four days, respectively.

River flows

As of 11:30pm on Tuesday, PDMA reported that on the Chenab River, the flow is steady at 69,300 cusecs at Marala Headworks, with Khanki Headworks at 97,898 cusecs and Qadirabad Headworks at 98,316 cusecs, both also steady.

The Chiniot Bridge was reporting a steady flow of 79,914 cusecs, while the Rivaz Bridge gauge was at 519.10 feet, which was falling. At Trimmu Head­works, the flow was steady at 339,292 cusecs, with the Head Muhammadwala gauge at 413.70 feet against a level of 417.50 feet and steady. The Shershah Bridge was at 393.40 feet against 393.50 feet and was steady.

Panjnad Headworks was reporting a flow of 475,129 cusecs, which was rising. The barrage’s operational capacity had reduced due to a backwater effect from the Indus River.

On the Ravi River, the flow at Jassar was steady at 28,040 cusecs, while Ravi Syphon was steady at 42,731 cusecs. The gauge at Shahdara was steady at 42,380 cusecs. Balloki Headworks was reporting a flow of 93,305 cusecs, which was falling, and Sidhnai Headworks was steady at 129,470 cusecs.

For the Sutlej River, the flow at G.S. Wala was steady at 230,738 cusecs. Sulemanki Headworks was steady at 133,097 cusecs, and Islam Headworks was steady at 121,357 cusecs. The Mailsi Syphon was steady at 120,150 cusecs.

On the Indus River, the Chachran Bridge gauge upstream of Guddu was steady at 310.60 feet, and the Guddu Barrage was reporting a steady flow of 443,494 cusecs.

$5m from UN

United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has announced a $5 million allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the government-led flood response in Pakistan.

The funds will enable UN agencies and partners to deliver immediate life-saving assistance to some of the four million people who have been affected by flooding so far, including more than 2 million who were forced out of their homes in search for higher ground.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari directed the Ministry of National Food Security to take urgent measures to ensure food security in the country in the wake of the recent flood devastation.

Amin Ahmed, Jamal Shahid and Syed Irfan Raza in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025