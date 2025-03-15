Punjab policemen warned against sharing ‘offensive views’ about state on social media

RAWALPINDI: Punjab police have warned its officials against expressing “offensive views” about the state using their personal social media accounts.

“After it was discovered that some police officials were using their personal social media accounts to express highly offensive views about the state of Pakistan, government departments and law enforcement agencies, divisional police chiefs across Punjab have been directed to strictly monitor it and take strict legal action against those responsible,” a directive issued by the additional inspector general of police investigation branch said.

The practice constitutes professional misconduct, therefore strict departmental action should be taken against those responsible, it noted.

The AIG ordered all regional police officers (RPOs), including Rawalpindi RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani to ensure the implementation of effective monitoring of the social media accounts of police personnel in their respective areas.

The directive further said, “In case any police officer was found uploading inappropriate video, post, unlawful content, or any material or comments against police or government departments, the RPO will take strict departmental action against the responsible personnel.”

“No unlawful content against the state, legal and government institutions and law enforcement agencies is allowed to be shared on social media platforms.” The directive further said that in February this year, the authorities concerned had already issued a directive to the police across the Punjab province regarding the standard operating procedure (SPO) for the surveillance of such contents.

