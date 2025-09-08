E-Paper | September 08, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Turkish town destroyed

News agencies Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:20am

ANKARA: At least 2,000 people died and 1,500 were injured in an earthquake which shook south-eastern Turkey on Saturday [Sept 6], according to latest official estimates… . The bodies of some 700 victims have been discovered in the town of Lice, the epicentre of the earthquake. The town was almost completely destroyed. A further 800 bodies have been discovered in the area around Lice. Unofficial estimates 24 hours after the quake put the number of injured at several thousand, many of them critically hurt, and the homeless at between 10,000 and 30,000… . Most of the victims are in Diyarbakir province.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Hyderabad,] the situation in Manchhar Lake has further deteriorated in view of the fresh input of hill torrents coupled with heavy rains on Saturday night [Sept 6]. This was stated by Mr P.K. Shahani, Agriculture Adv­iser to Sind Chief Minister… . He said that Army Jawans … were working round the clock to keep vigil on the bunds… . A major breach in the protective bund along Manchhar Lake has been averted by the timely action of the Army unit stationed there. … Meanwhile, the Indus River is registering a slow rise at Kotri… .

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

THE devastation unleashed by the floods across Punjab — with Sindh facing a similar situation — is nothing short...
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.