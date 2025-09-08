From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Turkish town destroyed

ANKARA: At least 2,000 people died and 1,500 were injured in an earthquake which shook south-eastern Turkey on Saturday [Sept 6], according to latest official estimates… . The bodies of some 700 victims have been discovered in the town of Lice, the epicentre of the earthquake. The town was almost completely destroyed. A further 800 bodies have been discovered in the area around Lice. Unofficial estimates 24 hours after the quake put the number of injured at several thousand, many of them critically hurt, and the homeless at between 10,000 and 30,000… . Most of the victims are in Diyarbakir province.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Hyderabad,] the situation in Manchhar Lake has further deteriorated in view of the fresh input of hill torrents coupled with heavy rains on Saturday night [Sept 6]. This was stated by Mr P.K. Shahani, Agriculture Adv­iser to Sind Chief Minister… . He said that Army Jawans … were working round the clock to keep vigil on the bunds… . A major breach in the protective bund along Manchhar Lake has been averted by the timely action of the Army unit stationed there. … Meanwhile, the Indus River is registering a slow rise at Kotri… .

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025