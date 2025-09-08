E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Three die as building collapses in Indonesia

AFP Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:18am
Rescuers look at the remains of a building that collapsed in Bogor, West Java, on September 7. — AFP
Rescuers look at the remains of a building that collapsed in Bogor, West Java, on September 7. — AFP

JAKARTA: At least three people were killed and dozens were injured when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Sunday, a disaster official said.

Around a hundred people, mostly women, had gathered for a Holy Quran recital at a community hall in West Java’s Bogor district to commemorate the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) birthday when the building suddenly collapsed, said Adam Hamdani, an official from the local disaster mitigation agency.

“According to initial data, 84 people are being treated, three people died,” Hamdani said.

He said it was likely the building, which was used as a meeting hall as well as a place of worship, collapsed because it was overcrowded.

Over 80 injured in tragedy during Eid Miladun Nabi event

“Perhaps the structure was not strong, as people were enthusiastic to follow the event to commemorate the holy prophet’s birthday,” he said.

All the people inside had been accounted for, he said.

Victims were immediately taken to nearby hospitals, with the majority suffering minor injuries.

Hamdani said it was not raining at the time and there did not appear to have been a landslide.

Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia.

In 2022, a three-storey minimarket in South Kalimantan collapsed and killed five people. Two people were also injured when a five-storey building in Jakarta partially collapsed two years earlier.

Teenagers rehearsing for a musical show were among seven people killed in Cirebon, east of Jakarta, in 2018 when the building they were in collapsed.

At least 75 people were also injured the same year when a mezzanine floor at Indonesia’s stock exchange building in Jakarta collapsed into the lobby.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.