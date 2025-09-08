E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Two robbers shot dead in Swabi police ‘encounter’

A Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

SWABI: Two robbers were killed in an encounter with the police as four people died in separate incidents in Swabi on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

District police officer Ziauddin Ahmad said the police were informed on phone by a local that robbers had blocked the road to Zarobi village across a nullah and were looting passengers.

He said a patrolling party of Topi city police reached the troubled spot, but robbers opened fire on seeing the personnel to try to escape.

He said the police retaliated, killing two robbers, but one of their accomplices disappeared in maize fields.

The DPO said both the deceased had criminal record and cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery and dacoity registered against them. The deceased, identified as Subkhanullah and Amjid Ali, were shifted to Tehsil Topi Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a young man, Hamza Khan of Lakki Marwat, died and another youth was injured when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the Baja Bypass on Sunday, rescue officials said.

The body and the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

