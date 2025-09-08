Two cops arrested for ‘torture’ of youth

LAHORE: The Tibbi City police booked two policemen for torturing and looting a young man and sent both suspects behind bars.

Police acted on the complaint of the affectee namely Aleem Saif who introduced himself as a student and said that he was going to a local market when the policemen stopped him for questioning.

He said he didn’t resist and cooperated with the police constables who were later identified as Afzal and Nadeem.

The student said the constables took him to a blind alley where they frisked him.

During the search, he said, they snatched from him a cash of Rs53,000.

The cops threatened him with implicating in a false criminal case for reporting the matter to the police high-ups.

As the matter came to the notice of the senior police officers, they ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The FIR was lodged in the light of the inquiry report wherein the allegations

proved true.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025