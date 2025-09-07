Hamas delegation concludes Cairo visit

Hamas says its delegation has concluded a visit to Egypt as part of efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, Hamas said the aim of the trip, during which the delegation met with Palestinian factions, figures and businessmen, was to “strengthen consultations, develop joint action, and draw up a national roadmap”.

“The visit coincided with the escalation of the occupation’s crimes in the Gaza Strip and the increasing policy of systematic destruction and displacement, within the framework of Zionist plans to reoccupy Gaza City and continue the genocide against the Palestinians,” the statement said.

“The Palestinian factions agreed to continue searching for ways to end the war, support the steadfastness of the people of the Gaza Strip and confront the challenges facing the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.”