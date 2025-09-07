E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Hamas delegation concludes Cairo visit

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 05:38pm

Hamas says its delegation has concluded a visit to Egypt as part of efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, Hamas said the aim of the trip, during which the delegation met with Palestinian factions, figures and businessmen, was to “strengthen consultations, develop joint action, and draw up a national roadmap”.

“The visit coincided with the escalation of the occupation’s crimes in the Gaza Strip and the increasing policy of systematic destruction and displacement, within the framework of Zionist plans to reoccupy Gaza City and continue the genocide against the Palestinians,” the statement said.

“The Palestinian factions agreed to continue searching for ways to end the war, support the steadfastness of the people of the Gaza Strip and confront the challenges facing the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.”

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...