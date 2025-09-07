In a first, Pakistan to host T20I tri-series; Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to visit in November

Pakistan is set to host a T20 International (T20I) tri-series for the first time from November 17 to 29, according to a press release issued by the country’s cricket board on Sunday.

Apart from Pakistan, the “three-nation tournament” would feature Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the press release said.

It added that the series was organised to “provide all teams with valuable preparation” ahead of next year’s International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka.

Detailing its schedule, it further stated that the hosts would take on Afghanistan on November 17, marking the beginning of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It also mentioned that “will be Afghanistan’s first-ever T20I in Pakistan”.

“On November 19, Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the remaining five T20Is of the tri-series, including the final on November 29, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore,” the press release said.

Tri-series schedule

Nov 17: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Nov 19: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Nov 22: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium

Nov 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium

Nov 25: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium

Nov 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium

Nov 29: Series final at Gaddafi Stadium

In his statement included in the press release, Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said: “We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series. This event will not only offer excellent preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but also present fans with exciting cricket across venues.

“Earlier this year, [the] PCB successfully delivered the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. These achievements underline our capacity and readiness to host back-to-back international events at the highest level.”

International cricket had dried up in Pakistan following a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore. Consequently, the Green Shirts were forced to play international matches at neutral venues such as the United Arab Emirates.

In 2017, international cricket began gradually returning to Pakistan, with the Green Shirts playing against the ICC World XI in a series of three T20 internationals.

Earlier this year, the country hosted the ICC Champions Trophy in February and March, though India played their matches in Dubai. It was the first time that the Pakistan hosted an ICC event after 1996.

A day ago, the PCB also announced that South Africa’s team would be visiting Pakistan in October and November for a series of Test, One-Day International and T20I matches.