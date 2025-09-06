Pakistan slams Israeli statements on forcibly displacing Palestinians as attempt to sabotage peace efforts
Pakistan has strongly condemned recent statements by Israel about its intention to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land, according to the Foreign Office (FO).
A statement from the FO said such actions were a clear violation of international law and a deliberate attempt to sabotage efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.
“Forced displacement and continued expansion of illegal settlements reflect Israel’s disregard for international human rights and humanitarian law. We call upon the international community to play its role in addressing the humanitarian plight of the civilians and to hold Israel accountable.”