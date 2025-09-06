Millions displaced but peace still elusive, says Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed serious concerns over the governance issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that the government’s presence in the province has become almost meaningless.

He made these remarks during an informal interaction with mediapersons at a gathering here on Friday.

Mr Rehman stated that while the government had ‘left’ citizens at the mercy of circumstances, his party couldn’t ‘abandon’ the people.

He highlighted the sacrifices made by the residents for the cause of peace, noting that millions of people from Bajaur to South Waziristan were forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods. “But despite these sacrifices, lasting peace has yet to be achieved in the province.”

He criticised the government for failing to protect citizens’ lives, property, and dignity, saying that the government possessed the capacity to do so but prioritised its own interests over public welfare. According to him, such an approach is detrimental not only to the country but also to the armed forces themselves.

Claims govt presence in KP has become meaningless

Responding to a question, Mr Rehman clarified that his party was neither against the army nor did it advocate resistance against state institutions.

He emphasised that their criticism was directed at the political roles and policies of the institutions, which directly affected citizens and politicians alike.

The JUI-F chief stressed that the people’s respect and affection for the armed forces should remain intact.

However, he warned that if public support for the military continued to decline, it could prove disastrous for the country, the armed forces, and all stakeholders.

Mr Rehman further explained that the survival of the country, its institutions, politicians, and citizens was interconnected. “Weakening the political system and constitutional framework will inevitably affect the military, and any compromise in national defence could have far-reaching consequences for the entire nation.”

He said their efforts to challenge the establishment aimed to underline this vital connection between governance, public support, and national security.

HOSPITAL SECURITY: In view of the prevailing security situation, Tank district police officer Shabbir Hussain Shah visited the Christian Hospital on Friday to review security arrangements there.

He directed the officers to make security measures foolproof by utilising all available resources.

He instructed personnel to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary use of mobile phones, closely monitor suspicious individuals, and ensure public protection alongside their own safety. He emphasised the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets as mandatory.

TWO CRIMINALS HELD: The Tank police have arrested two proclaimed offenders and seized arms and ammunition.

An official said Rizwan, a resident of Garah Koda area, was caught with a 12-bore repeater and five cartridges, while Aurangzeb alias Toor of Ranwal was found in possession of a pistol and 10 cartridges. He said the two were wanted by the police in different cases.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025