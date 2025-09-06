Two women held for hurling eggs at Aleema Khan outside Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI:Two women were taken into custody by police for throwing eggs at PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan during a media talk outside the Central Jail Adiala, where the proceedings on the Toshakhana case were held on Friday.

Footage of the incident showed some of the gathering throwing two eggs, one of them hitting the face of Ms Aleema, and some of the PTI supporters and a police official running after the women.

A statement issued by the Rawalpindi police said the two women, who threw eggs, were PTI supporters who had travelled to Rawalpindi with members of the All-Government Employees Grand Alliance and the All-Pakistan Clerks Association from KP to protest in support of their demands.

The statement said: “The incident of egg throwing took place when Aleema Khan did not answer questions asked by the two women during a press conference in Dahgal.”The women involved in the incident have been taken into custody and shifted to the Adiala police chowki for further investigation, it added.

Immediately after the egg-throwing incident took place, the two women attempted to run away in their car. However, their car was surrounded by PTI supporters, some of whom also damaged the windscreen of the vehicle. Later, the police took the women into custody.

During the media talk, some journalists asked a repeated question related to “threats they had been receiving.” Though she did not reply, some of the individuals in the gathering threw two eggs at Aleema Khan, who was also accompanied by her sister Uzma Khan. One of the eggs hit Ms Aleema’s face while the other dropped on the ground.

The PTI has formally filed a complaint with the police, seeking action against the two suspects.

The party condemned the egg-throwing incident and termed it “a despicable, senseless and shameful attack.”

It added: “Aleema Khanum Sahiba was attacked by mischievous women sent under an agenda during a media talk outside Adiala Jail, and she escaped on Friday. The PTI workers immediately chased them, but the police helped the mischievous and attacking women escape as planned along with the vehicle and took them out of there.”

It stated: “The police’s action is too condemnable, that instead of arresting these mischievous attacking women, they were safely evacuated. We have the vehicle number and we demand that an FIR be registered for the attack on Aleema Khanum.”

It further said these actions are not only the height of cowardice and shamelessness, but they are also part of the ongoing government abuses and harassment against Imran Khan’s sisters and family.

“Aleema Khanum has been subjected to several false cases, she has been arrested several times, and she is being subjected to all kinds of torture. Her sister Uzma Khan and the family of her other sister Noreen Khan are also being continuously oppressed. Noreen Khan’s son Hassan Khan is serving a ten-year sentence, and recently Aleema Khanum’s two sons were also arrested in false cases.”

The statement said, “Such cowardly and vile attacks cannot break the spirit of Imran Khan and his family. On the contrary, they will only strengthen their spirit and further highlight the power of the bearer of truth,” the statement said.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025