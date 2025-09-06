E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Wasa sends water tankers to flood-hit areas in Gujrat

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

RAWALPINDI: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Rawalpindi on Thursday dispatched three water tankers and a truck loaded with water bottles to flood affected areas in Gujrat.

The Wasa spokesman Umer Farooq told Dawn that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had directed the civic bodies to send water and other things to the flood affected areas and in this regard, the government had allocated areas to different civic bodies in the province.

He said that RawalpindiWasa had provided water tankers and bottles to the flood-affected areas. He said that the provision of clean drinking water through water tankers will be made possible in the flood-affected areas of Gujrat. MD Wasa.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza and Wasa Managing Director Saleem Ashraf sent tankers and drinking water bottles from on Thursday afternoon.

Saleem Ashraf said that the Wasa Rawalpindi has sent three water tankers along with clean drinking water bottles. He said that the water tanker will remain in the affected areas to transport the water from the city to the flood affected area on daily basis.

He said that Rawalpindi Wasa provide all possible help to provide clean drinking water to its flood-affected people.

He said that the process of providing clean drinking water in the flood-affected areas will continue until the situation returns to normal.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

