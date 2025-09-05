Dar reaffirms ‘unwavering’ solidarity in Islamabad meeting with Palestinian delegation

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Palestinians and their just struggle for freedom, dignity and statehood.

He met with a Palestinian delegation led by Adviser to the President and Supreme Judge Mahmoud Alhabash in Islamabad today.

Dar reiterated firm support for an “independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous” State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

“He firmly rejected Israeli aggression and war crimes, genocide, starvation, man-made famine, mass killings, settlements, annexations and forced displacement,” the report added.

The deputy PM reiterated Pakistan’s call for a permanent and unconditional ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid and accountability. He pledged to continue support for Palestinian brothers and sisters.