Bilawal pledges to help rebuild houses destroyed by floods in Punjab

Speaking about reconstruction, Bilawal said that the PPP would approach the federal government about rebuilding homes damaged in floods.

“There will be an assessment of damage to infrastructure, homes and businesses. According to that assessment, we will appeal to the federal government to implement the model we are using in Sindh to build two million houses,” he said.

The PPP chief said that he would approach the federal government for financial assistance with the project, as well as international bodies and institutions.

“The reconstruction phase cannot be abandoned. It should not be that there is a disaster and the focus shifts as soon as the media leaves,” Bilawal said. “I am hopeful that, be it the provincial or federal government, we will stand united with you and help you in this time, as is our duty.”