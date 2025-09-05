E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Floyd Mayweather Jr, Mike Tyson agree to exhibition fight in 2026

Reuters Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 12:46pm
Mike Tyson attends the UFC-316 mixed martial arts event at the Prudential Center, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Newark, NJ. — Reuters/File
Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. watches the game betwene the LA Clippers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. — Reuters/File
Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson are set to square off in an exhibition boxing match next spring, it was announced Thursday. The exhibition will be put on by CSI Sports / Fight Sports, with exact dates and locations still unclear.

“Iron” Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs) hasn’t secured a professional win since his TKO victory against Clifford Etienne in February 2003, with his four most recent bouts over 22 years ending with three losses and one draw.

His most recent bout was against Jake Paul in November 2024, where Tyson lost by unanimous decision.

This match will not count toward his professional record.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is known for his 50-0 record, retiring from professional boxing after his TKO victory against Conor McGregor in August 2017. He has since participated in four exhibition matches, tallying a “record” of three wins and one draw.

In a press release, Tyson said: “When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but, Floyd said yes.”

Mayweather gave his own share of confidence in the event.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” he said in the release. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

The co-founders of CSI Sports, Richard and Craig Miele, will announce specific details about location and weight class in the coming months.

“We are planning a robust promotional campaign complete with weekly premium storytelling and worldwide marketing reach,” they said in a statement.

“The event itself will be in a world-class venue and be presented to a global audience with new in-ring technology elements that will reshape how boxing is presented, and scoring is achieved for years to come.”

