Floyd Mayweather scores KO in front of Pacquiao

TOKYO: Floyd Mayweather knocked out mixed martial arts fighter Mikuru Asakura in the second round on Sunday in Japan in the latest of the boxing great’s post-retirement exhibitions.

The 45-year-old Mayweather floored his opponent with a right hand as his former welterweight foe Manny Pacquiao watched ringside in Saitama.

The American Mayweather, who retired in 2017 with an unbeaten 50-0 record, afterwards dismissed any prospect of a fight with the similarly retired Pacquiao.

The Mayweather-Asakura bout had no judges, meaning the result would not count on the fighter’s record.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2022