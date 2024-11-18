E-Paper | November 18, 2024

Tyson says ‘no regrets’ over loss for fighting ‘one last time’

AFP Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 12:49pm
Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium — Images File Photo
Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium — Images File Photo

WASHINGTON: Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson said Saturday he has no regrets over losing to Jake Paul in their heavyweight boxing matchup after climbing into the ring “one last time.”

The 58-year-old legend dropped a unanimous decision on Friday to 27-year-old Youtube fighter Paul at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, before 72,300 fans and 60 million more households worldwide, according to telecaster Netflix.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” Tyson posted Saturday on X. “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.” Tyson, who said he nearly died in June over health issues, had left open chances for another ring return in comments shortly after the defeat.

He said it was a victory simply to fight — detailing medical issues that forced the fight to be postponed from July after he had a medical scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May where he vomited blood.

“I almost died in June,” Tyson said. “Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for.”

At the time, Tyson dismissed his health issues as an “ulcer flare-up” and was positive about fighting Paul at some stage.

Paul posted on X as well, hyping the viewership and his next competition.

“Record breaking. Love you Mike,” Paul posted on X. “Numbers don’t lie. Annou­ncement coming soon…”

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2024

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

DESPITE censure from the rulers and society, and measures such as helplines and edicts to protect the young from all...
Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.