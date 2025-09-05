3 children killed, 5 injured as dumper truck runs them over in Abbottabad: police

Three children lost their lives and five were injured as a dumper truck ran them over in Abbottabad on Friday around 8am, police said.

Abbottabad police spokesperson Azam Mir Afzal told Dawn.com that the accident took place as the school children were crossing the road near the Lady Garden public park.

Afzal said a first information report was registered against the driver who fled the scene. The dumper had also been seized, he added.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi, a rescue team was immediately dispatched to the accident site after receiving information about the incident. The bodies of the deceased, as well as the injured children, were taken to the district headquarters hospital, he said.

More to follow.