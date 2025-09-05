Elite Force deployed at Babusar Top, Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: The police on Thursday deployed the Elite Force at Babusar Top and other upper parts of Kaghan Valley here for the safety of travellers, including tourists.

“The search and strike operation, launched after two police personnel were injured in an ambush on a police patrol van earlier this week, is under way on both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan sides. Now, the Elite Force has also been deployed at Babusar Top and the surrounding areas of Kaghan Valley,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told reporters.

The DPO, who visited and reviewed the security arrangements in the upper parts of Kaghan Valley, said that the Elite Force, equipped with high-tech arms and ammunition, was patrolling the KP’s side of the border.

“The safety of passengers and tourists travelling between both federating units is very important for us. Apart from following the convoy system at night, we are taking all other possible security measures and have now deployed the Elite Force,” he said.

DPO says nighttime convoy system already in place for safety of travellers

Meanwhile, the district administration imposed a ban on carrying and displaying any kind of arms and ammunition, directing the police department to provide foolproof security to processions to be taken out on Eid Miladun Nabi across the district.

A circular issued by Deputy Commissioner Mian Behzad Adil stated that a ban has been enforced on carrying and displaying arms, ammunition, explosives and any article that could be used for violence.

“Loudspeakers, except for Azan and Friday sermons, and wall chalking, banners and posters containing sectarian content are strictly prohibited within the district limits,” it said.

The circular said the ban would remain effective until Sept 10, with its violators liable to be punished under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

BODY RECOVERED: The body of a 13-year-old seminary student, who drowned in the Indus River in the Upper Kohistan district three weeks ago, was fished out by Rescue 1122 personnel in Torghar district on Thursday.

“We have recovered the body and handed it over to his family after they identified him,” Rescue 1122 official Attique Afridi told reporters.

He said Rescue 1122 received information from locals that a body was surfacing along the Indus River in the Kotki Kundar area of the district.

“With the help of local divers, we retrieved the body and shifted it to a nearby health facility for identification,” he said.

Mr Afridi said six families, whose members drowned in water bodies in the upper parts of Hazara Division in recent weeks and months, rushed to the facility, and identified one deceased as Mehboobur Rehman from Upper Kohistan.

The body was later transported to the deceased’s native area for burial.

Rehman had gone to the Indus River but he drowned after a torrent dragged him into deep water.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025