‘Situation at Sidhnai headwork problematic’: DG PDMA

The situation at head Sindhnai along the Ravi has remained “problematic” as water levels continue to increase, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has said.

While speaking to the media, he said, “In the last 48 hours, the situation at the Sidhnai headwork at Ravi has been problematic,” adding that water levels have increased at Jassar as well as Shahdara headworks.

He attributed the increase in water levels to the backwater effect.

Kathia noted that the water level at the Sidhnai headwork has recorded only a “meagre” decrease — from 168,000 to around 130,000-135,000 cusecs.