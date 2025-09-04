New monsoon reality

IN the mountains of South Asia, the monsoon once arrived like a marching band — broad, rhythmic and predictable. Today, however, it strikes with precision, dropping torrents of water on narrow valleys and towns while nearby areas stay dry. These ultra-intense downpours, commonly called ‘cloudbursts’, unleash more than 100mm of rain per hour over small catchments, turning a single street or hamlet into ground zero of destruction.

In August 2025, Buner in KP experienced such a storm: 150mm of rain fell in just an hour, unleashing flash floods and landslides that killed hundreds. Across the border, India’s Uttarkashi saw a cloudburst sweep away homes in Dharali, while another struck Kishtwar, displacing families and flattening infrastructure. These are not isolated accidents but part of a wider transformation of the South Asian monsoon, which is becoming less predictable and more violent.

The science is clear. Warmer air traps and carries more moisture, and as mountains force this moisture upward, it condenses and falls violently, creating what scientists describe as ‘rain bombs’. The IPCC confirms that heavy precipitation events are becoming more frequent across South Asia and will continue intensifying throughout this century. When such rain bombs coincide with glacier-melt season, the impact multiplies: river flows spike suddenly, flash flood risks surge and downstream communities face devastation.

The toll of these storms is profound. Houses, bridges, micro-hydels, orchards and entire markets can vanish in minutes, leaving settlements cut off from roads, power and communication. Pakistan’s catastrophic 2022 floods caused nearly $30 billion in damage, demonstrating how even localised cloudbursts can tip fragile mountain economies into long-term crisis. Environmentally, saturated slopes collapse, boulders crash downstream, river channels shift, forests are uprooted and vital water sources become contaminated, deepening health and food insecurity.

Urgent action is imperative.

Urgent action is therefore non-negotiable. The KP government must rigorously enforce the River Protection Ordinance of 2002, which prohibits construction within 200 feet (61 metres) of riverbanks and restricts development up to 1,500m in sensitive mountain zones. Recent ADB modelling for the Swat River basin reconfirmed that these buffers are not mere regulations but essential safeguards. Authorities must also densify rain-gauge networks, integrate radar with AI-based nowcasting, restrict construction on debris-flow fans and dry streambeds, and operationalise monsoon contingency plans with clear responsibilities. Investments should prioritise resilient infrastructure — larger culverts, debris racks, raised platforms and single-span bridges that can survive turbulent flows. Equally important is facilitating rapid access to international loss and damage finance, so recovery is swift and communities do not sink deeper into poverty.

Preparedness at the household and community level is equally critical. Families should map hazards such as unstable slopes and blocked gullies and keep go-bags ready with IDs, medicine, torches, power banks, dry rations and water purification tablets. Villages can link meteorological alerts to WhatsApp or SMS trees, identify safe muster points and teach members to avoid bridges or basements during cloudbursts. Preventive ac­­tions — clearing drains, securing vehic­­­les, installing gratings — can reduce los­­-ses. When storms strike, people should move laterally to higher ground if rumbling or falling boulders are heard, and cut electricity if water seeps indoors. After the event, all water should be treated as unsafe, the damage docum­e­nted, blockages rep­orted and slopes mo­­nitored for after­­shocks.

Precision in language matters. Not every heavy shower is a ‘cloudburst’. Mislabelling weakens early warnings and desensitises communities. True cloudbursts, like those in Buner or Dharali, are rare but catastrophic; distinguishing them from ordinary downpours ensures better communication, stronger preparedness and more credible risk messaging.

The new monsoon reality is stark: not gentle, season-long rainfall but violent, hyper-local downpours — weeks’ worth of water collapsing from the sky in a matter of hours. Each rain bomb can shatter homes, disrupt livelihood, and overwhelm fragile ecosystems. Yet resilience is possible. As Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai said, “It’s the little things citizens do. That’s what will make the difference. My little thing is planting trees.” Today, our collective little things — planning, preparing, protecting — become acts of survival. Afforestation, watershed protection and community vigilance remain among our strongest long-term defences against an unpredictable climate.

The writer has over 20 years of experience in environment and biodiversity conservation. She holds a PhD and post doctorate from Japan.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025