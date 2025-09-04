Girls outshine boys in Dera board HSSC exam

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Girls secured the top positions in the higher secondary school certificate examination results declared by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dera Ismail Khan, on Wednesday.

The announcement was made at an award distribution ceremony, where Dera city mayor Sardar Umar Amin Khan Gandapur was the chief guest.

Results showed that Dua Zainab of Iqra Science School and College, Paharpur, clinched the overall first position by securing 1,154 marks. Mustabshira Miftah of Leeds School and College stood second with 1,145 marks, while Dua of Qurtuba Public School and College secured third position with 1,144 marks.

In the pre-engineering group, Noor Fatima of Leeds College secured first position with 1,122 marks. Amjadullah of Cadet College, Spinkai South Waziristan, stood second with 1,111 marks, while Mohammad Shamis of Cadet College, Wana, took third place with 1,110 marks.

In the general science group, Nuzhat Fatima of Iqra School, Paharpur bagged the first position with 1,141 marks, followed by Usama Khan (1,130 marks) and Mohammad Waleed (1,129 marks), both from Cadet College Spinkai, securing second and third positions, respectively.

In the arts group, Mohammad Jawad Ali Khan of Government Higher Secondary School No 1, Paharpur secured first position with 1,043 marks. Jamila Sadia of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Paharpur obtained second position with 1,018 marks, while Naila Shah of Government Girls Degree College, Tank stood third with 1,015 marks.

Speaking on the occasion, city mayor Umar Amin Gandapur congratulated the position holders and attributed their success to the dedication of teachers and the prayers of parents. He said reforms were being introduced in the Dera board on the directives of the provincial government.

Despite working from a rented building, he added the board was moving towards digitalisation, and soon a purpose-built building with modern facilities would be established.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025