Kidnapped woman polio vaccinator found killed in AJK

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman polio vaccinator, who had been kidnapped a few days ago from Gojra, was found killed in Bagh area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Reports said Shaarish Bibi of Chak 283-JB, had been called to a meeting at the Gojra Health Office by her team in-charge, Muhammad Saqib.

According to the first information report registered by her brother Qaiser Iqbal at the Gojra Saddar police station, she was allegedly abducted by Saqib and his accomplice, Muzammal.

Bagh police later informed Gojra police that her body had been recovered from their area.

On Tuesday, Gojra police brought her body back and shifted it to Gojra Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Her brother claims that she was poisoned to death.

Police have launched raids to arrest both suspects.

MURDERS: Two young men were murdered late on Monday night in a targeted attack near Chak 276 JB Dandewal, Faisalabad.

According to Thikriwala police, victims Rana Ihsan Sardar (30) and his brother-in-law Rana Amer Latif (32) were traveling by a motorcycle from Chak 275 JB Painsara to Chak 336 JB when they were ambushed by their rivals, Sikandar Akbar and Asif Maqbool. The assailants, following them in a car, opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons.

Ihsan Sardar died on the spot, while Amer Latif was referred from Gojra THQ Hospital to Allied Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sources said Ihsan Sardar had previously been jailed in connection with the murder of Sikandar Akbar’s brother and was released recently.

ENCOUNTER:A suspected robber was killed in an early morning encounter with the Crime Control Department in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Police said five armed suspects were looting commuters after blocking the road with dried tree branches on the Sem Nullah Bridge near Chak 357 GB, in Jaranwala tehsil. Upon receiving information, CCD officials responded to the scene. The suspects opened fire on the police, who retaliated.

One suspect identified as Muhammad Ayub of Chak 279 GB, wanted in connection with dozens of robbery cases, was fatally wounded by bullets ‘fired by his fleeing accomplices.’ He was taken to Jaranwala THQ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

CONVICTED: An additional district and sessions judge in Jaranwala, Muhammad Safdar, sentenced two men to death in separate murder cases.

In the first case, Muhammad Tehseen was convicted of murdering Muhammad Mohsin in 2024 at Satiana Chak 35 GB over an old enmity. He was sentenced to death and fined Rs1 million.

In a separate case, Muhammad Imran was found guilty of murdering Muhammad Nadeem in 2023 at Chak 39 GB. Nadeem was returning home after a court appearance when he was shot dead. Imran was sentenced to death and fined Rs500,000.

FLOOD RELIEF: In response to the devastating floods that have severely impacted Pakistan, particularly Punjab, Comstec (OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, Islamabad) and Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) have initiated joint relief efforts to support affected communities.

The floods have caused widespread destruction, damaging crops and livestock and displacing thousands of families. In this critical time, both institutions have pledged their continued support for victims through medical, humanitarian, and rehabilitation aid.

According to a press release, GCUF faculty, students, medical professionals, and staff are actively participating in relief efforts. Free medical camps have been established at the GCUF Chiniot Campus and in other flood-hit areas, staffed by experienced doctors and paramedics.

In addition to medical care, food supplies and essential items are being distributed to ensure immediate relief to affected families.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025