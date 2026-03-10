Istanbul’s jailed mayor goes on trial in graft case

SILIVRI: The trial of Istanbul’s jailed mayor Ekrem Imamoglu began on Monday in a sprawling corruption case critics say is a politically motivated bid to scupper his chances of challenging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Closely watched by observers both at home and abroad, the mass trial involving more than 400 defendants has been denounced by rights groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, who cite a “weaponisation” of Turkiye’s justice system to remove political opponents.

Arrested on March 19 last year and jailed ever since, Imamoglu appeared at the Silivri court for the opening of a sweeping graft case in which prosecutors want him jailed for 2,430 years.

But the trial got off to a bumpy start, with the judge suspending proceedings after barely 15 minutes.

When it resumed several hours later, the main defence lawyers demanded the judge recuse himself on grounds of procedural irregularities and a lack of impartiality.

Cheers of “We are proud of you!” erupted from the gallery as Imamoglu and scores of other defendants entered the courtroom, the mayor’s team and journalists in the room wrote on X.

Widely seen as one of the only politicians capable of defeating Erdogan at the ballot box, Imamoglu was thrown in prison on the day he was named the presidential candidate for the main opposition CHP party.

Among those present in court were CHP leader Ozgur Ozel and Imamoglu’s wife Dilek, as well as diplomatic representatives from Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands and several other nations.

At the open, the judge said Imamoglu would be one of the last to testify, prompting the mayor ‑ who is the principal accused ‑ to ask to speak sooner.

The judge refused, drawing cries of “Shame, shame!” from the gallery.

Judge asked to recuse himself

As the hearing drew to a close, Imamoglu could be heard shouting, in reference to the judge: “If he’s got any guts, he’ll let these people go and face me alone,” drawing applause from the gallery.

Prosecutors have charged 54-year-old Imamoglu with 142 offences, ranging from graft to embezzlement and espionage, alongside more than 400 other defendants, in an indictment that runs nearly 4,000 pages.

They accuse him of running a sprawling criminal network over which he exerted influence “like an octopus”.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026