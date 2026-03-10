E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Urea, DAP supply lines open

Amin Ahmed Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
ISLAMABAD: Revie­wing the current demand and supply situation of urea and DAP in a regionally challenging environment, the government announced on Monday that it is fully prepared to implement alternative supply mechanisms to ensure fertilisers reach farmers under any circumstances.

Chairing a meeting of the Fertiliser Review Com­m­ittee, Rana Tanveer Hus­sain, Minister for National Food Security and Rese­arch, stated that agricultural productivity and food security will remain safeguarded despite external challenges.

He assured farmers that the government is closely monitoring the market and they will not face any undue burden.

The meeting was informed that all fertiliser manufacturing plants are operational, with an uninterrupted gas supply ensuring smooth operation and continuous production. The DAP plant is also fully functional. Logistics systems are currently running efficiently, and contingency plans have been put in place to manage any future disruptions.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of monitoring prices at local and provincial levels to prevent artificial shortages or hoarding, ensuring that fertilisers remain accessible and affor­dable to farmers. Stra­tegic measures are being explored to stren­gthen domestic production and reduce reliance on imports.

The minister emphasised the importance of seamless coordination between manufacturers, distributors, and provincial authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply chains.

He said the government is committed to protecting agriculture from regional disruptions and will continue to take proactive measures to stabilise the fertiliser market, ensuring that farmers’ needs are fully met both now and in the long term.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Amin Ahmed is an Islamabad-based correspondent for Dawn with nearly two decades of experience in the field. He reports on socio-economic development, agriculture, and privatisation, as well as parliamentary committees.

Amin Ahmed

