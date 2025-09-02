E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Israel builds up military ahead of Gaza City offensive

Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:38pm

Israel has intensified its military build-up as reservists began responding to call-up orders ahead of a planned offensive to capture Gaza City, nearly two years into a devastating conflict, AFP reports.

In a statement, the military said it had in recent days “been carrying out logistical and operational preparations ahead of expanded combat operations and the large-scale mobilisation of reservists”.

Israeli media reported that reservists began responding to draft orders, with Channel 12 saying a second wave was expected in November.

