Suicide bombers attack, infiltrate Federal Constabulary lines in Bannu: official

Suicide bombers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of the Federal Constabulary (FC) lines in Bannu on Tuesday morning, which caused an explosion, according to the police.

Over the past few months, multiple areas of KP — including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur — have seen a series of attacks, particularly targeting police personnel in Bannu.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan, who was stationed outside the FC lines, told Dawn.com, “The attackers had infiltrated the premises, following which an operation was launched.”

He said Bannu District Police Officer Saleem Abbas was leading the operation inside the FC lines.

According to initial details shared by Khan, at least four terrorists have been killed in firing by security personnel, while five policemen have been injured in firing by the terrorists.

The RPO said the operation was in the final phase.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorism since the TTP ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022, vowing to increase attacks.

Last month, police, alongside security forces in Hoveed and Wazirabad areas of Bannu, arrested “14 terrorist facilitators“ and destroyed their hideouts.

On August 3, a police constable was martyred in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Bannu, where an exchange of fire also left three terrorists dead and three policemen injured.

In July, ter­rorists used a quadcopter to attack a police station in Miryan, Bannu, making it the fifth such attack at the installation in a month.

According to data released by the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the counry witnessed an alarming spike in militant violence in August this year, registering a 74 per cent increase in militant attacks compared to July, becoming the “deadliest month in over a decade“.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.