UK pauses refugee family reunion route

LONDON: Britain’s government announced on Monday it was suspending a scheme enabling families of refugees already in the UK to apply to join their relatives, as it tries to reduce irregular immigration.

Labour is struggling to stop record numbers of undocumented migrants arriving in the country by small boat, which is fuelling a bitter national debate and boosting support for the anti-immigrant Reform UK party.

Interior minister Yvette Cooper said she was “temporarily” suspending new applications to the so-called refugee family reunion route as she moves to reform the system.

“We do need to address the immediate pressures on local authorities and the risks from criminal gangs using family reunion as a pull factor to encourage more people onto dangerous boats,” she added.

Home Office figures released earlier this month showed there were almost 21,000 refugee family reunion visas issued in the year to June 2025, the vast majority handed out to women and children.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025