High achievers of Islamabad schools honoured

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

ISLAMABAD: Students of schools under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), who got outstanding marks in the recently announced Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam, were given reception at the Pakistan National College of Arts (PNCA).

The ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). As many as 25 students who got over 1000 marks out of 1100 along with their parents attended the ceremony and were given prizes.

Besides others, the ceremony was also attended by National Coordinator on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Parliamentary Secretaries Farah Naz and Kiran Dar, FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik and Executive Director of Inter Board of Coordination Commission Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said celebrating merit is the institution’s top priority. He highlighted the importance of inspiring and incentivising high-achieving students to foster a culture of excellence.

He congratulated the students on their remarkable achievements and appreciated the efforts of teachers, parents and the entire academic community in nurturing talent and promoting academic excellence.

The event served as a platform to recognise and reward the hard work and dedication of students, motivating them to strive for even greater heights in their future endeavors.

“I am delighted to see the exceptional talent and dedication of our students. Their success is a testament to the hard work of teachers, parents, and the entire academic community. I wish them all the best for their future endeavors,” said Sardar Yasir Ilyas.

Farah Naz said: “Celebrating the achievements of our students is crucial in promoting a culture of excellence. I commend the federal educational institutions for recognising and rewarding merit. I have no doubt that these students will go on to achieve great things.”

Kiran Dar said. “The success of our students is a reflection of their perseverance and commitment to academic excellence. I applaud the efforts of teachers and parents in nurturing talent and promoting academic achievement.”

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

