Hamas rejects reported plan for US takeover of Gaza

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 07:16pm

Hamas has denounced a plan reportedly being considered by US President Donald Trump for the United States to take control of the devastated Gaza Strip and for its population to be relocated, AFP reports.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the White House was considering a plan that would see Gaza — home to roughly two million people — become a trusteeship administered by the United States for at least 10 years.

The goal would be to transform the territory into a tourism magnet and high-tech hub, according to the US newspaper, which cited a 38-page prospectus for the initiative.

The outline also calls for at least the temporary relocation of all of Gaza’s population, either through “voluntary” departures to other countries or into restricted, secured zones inside the territory.

Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim slammed the proposal on Monday, asserting, “Gaza is not for sale.” “Gaza is… part of the greater Palestinian homeland,” he added.

Another official from Hamas, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP the group “rejects all these plans that abandon our people and keep the occupier on our land”.

They said such proposals were “worthless and unjust”, adding that no details of the initiative had been communicated to Hamas.

