Israel sends tanks deeper in Gaza City, forcing families to flee

Israel pushed tanks deeper into Gaza City and detonated explosives-laden vehicles in one suburb as airstrikes killed at least 19 people today, Palestinian officials and witnesses said, according to Reuters.

The Israeli military said its forces were continuing to fight Hamas across the enclave and over the past day had struck several military structures and outposts that had been used to stage attacks on its troops.

Residents said Israeli forces sent old armoured vehicles into the eastern parts of the overcrowded Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, then blew them up remotely, destroying several houses and forcing more families to flee.

Israel is pushing ahead with a plan to take full control of the whole Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City, with the goal of destroying Hamas after nearly two years of its offensive.

In leaflets dropped over Gaza City, its military told residents to head south immediately, saying the army intended to expand its offensive westward of the city.

