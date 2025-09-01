E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Sindh irrigation officials ‘very confident’ floods will safely pass through barrages: CM Murad

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 01:27pm

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has said his government has reviewed the Sindh barrages and the irrigation department officials are “very confident” that the expected floods will pass through the structures safely.

“All this water has to go through the Indus River into the sea ultimately. What we have to see is how much water is expected at one time at the maximum; how we measure cusecs,” CM Murad said at a press conference in Karachi.

He noted that the NDMA had forecasted that between 800,000 to 1.1m cusecs of water to gush through on Sept 5, adding that flows above 900,000 cusecs are categorised as a “super flood”.

“We have to try our best […] to firstly, save human lives, and along with that, people’s property and livestock,” the chief minister reiterated. He also stressed the need to keep the bunds (dykes) safe.

CM Murad noted that 550,000 cusecs of flows had been recorded on August 24 at Guddu Barrage and there was “no crisis”.

Pakistan Floods 2025

