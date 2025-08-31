E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Kasur villagers relocate fearing more destruction

Afzal Ansari Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 06:25am

KASUR: Caravans of villagers, fearing more destruction by the flood and heavy rains, started migrating to safer areas on Saturday despite receding floodwater in the river Sutlej.

Many villagers of the area, who resisted relocation earlier, were forced to migrate to safer areas along with their livestock.

As per reports, torrential rain continued in the area for about 10 hours forcing the residents to look for safety. The affected villagers made their way to the Talwar Post, where the district administration asked them to move further from the area as it was no longer safe.

Abdul Razzaq of village Hakowala said that he and his family decided to migrate to a safe place after spending a sleepless night on Friday.

The discharge of water at the Talwar Post was recorded at 253,000 cusecs on Saturday, which was 385,000 a day earlier, the highest after the 1988 flood. The water level had continued to rise sharply during the last one week, especially after India released water into the Sutlej.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also visited the Talwar Post at Ganda Singh Headworks on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Imran Ali briefed him about the current situation of the flood and arrangements made by the district administration.

The minister said the government was not expecting such levels of devastation, however, he expressed hope that the situation would turn to normal in a weak or so. He also critised India for not informing Pakistan before releasing the water into the river. The Punjab goverment would soon announce compensation for the affected villagers, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Head Baloki spillways on the River Ravi had been opened on Saturday and the administration also shifted people from the affected villages to safe areas along with their livestock. The affected villages include Gaga, Kamogil, Nathay Khalsa, and Nathay Jageer.

In Kanganpur of Chunian tehsil, dozens of people were evacuated after Har Chowki embankment washed away. Similarly, two embankments, Rajowal and Tatara, were washed away in the flood. As a result, Rangaywala and Bohd Singh villages were flooded. The effected villages were also facing land erosion destroying farmland in the area.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

