E-Paper | August 30, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: ‘Great possibilities’

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:22am

KARACHI: “Pakistan is a country of great commercial possibilities”, is the basis of the report submitted by the United Kingdom Ind­ustrial Mission, headed by Lord Burgh­ley, which made an extensive tour of the country late last year. The report suggests ways and means for the development of trade and commerce with Pakistan and was released simultaneously in London and Karachi on Tuesday [Aug 29].

The Mission had a two-fold purpose to consider how the flow of trade between UK and Pakistan could be assisted and to ascertain how the UK could further help Pakistan in economic development. The Mission … has expressed the opinion that the basic requirements for an expanding economy are available in Pakistan.

…To these factors will be coupled the tremendous enthusiasm and determination of the Pakistanis to develop and improve the resou­rces of country and its standard of living and to diversify its economy. Attention is drawn to the necessity of Pakistan bringing the prices of her exportable commodities nearer world levels. This is the main difficulty hindering an increase in sales and thus limiting her foreign exchange earnings, the report says.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

