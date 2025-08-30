E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Court allows UK govt to keep asylum seekers in hotel

Reuters Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

LONDON: The British government won a court ruling on Friday that me­­ans asylum seekers will not have to be evicted from a hotel where a resident was charged with sexual assault, a decision that could ignite more protests and criticism from opponents.

Immigration has now become the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over a faltering economy, as the country faces a record number of asylum claims and arrivals by migrants in small boats across the Channel, including more than 28,000 this year.

Last week, London’s High Court granted an injunction to stop asylum seekers being housed in the Bell Hotel in Epping, about 30 km northeast of the capital, which had become a focal point of sometimes violent demonstrations after an Eth­iopian asylum seeker living there was charged with sexual offences.

But on Friday, the Court of Appeal upheld the government’s appeal against that ruling, which had been made on planning gro­unds, and lifted the tem­­porary injunction whi­ch would have led to the asylum seekers being evicted.

While the court victory will ease the headache of immediate, widespread hot­­­­el closures, it opens up Prime Minister Keir Sta­rmer and his ministers to accusations from his main political opponents that he is siding with asylum seekers over the fears of locals.

“Keir Starmer has shown that he puts the rights of illegal immig­r­a­nts above the rights of British people who just want to feel safe in their towns and communities,” Kemi Badenoch, the lea­der of Conservative Party, said.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...