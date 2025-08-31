THE GRAPEVINE

Resurgent Saima

We have to praise actress Saima Noor for returning to the showbiz limelight the way a worthy artist is supposed to. Not many Lollywood female stars who enter middle age hit the gym with effortless ease. But Saima’s workout videos have gone viral. Of late, a clip of hers also garnered a big number of views, in which she’s dancing her heart out — making some people conjecture that it’s taken from a forthcoming film sequence. If she keeps continuing like this, Saima N may give a lot of contemporary starlets a run for their money.

Flooding Thoughts

Recently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan were lashed by torrential rains and flash floods. Punjab is battling floods as well. About 11 days ago, Karachi, too, faced unnerving urban flooding (and the monsoons are still not over). Thinking about the situation, and in the context of her own experience when she was returning from Nathia Gali, actress Mahira Khan took to Instagram to express the following: “The thought kept haunting me — what if a sudden landslide or water surge swept us away? They [people] struggle every moment to save their lives, their homes and their loved ones — but often nothing remains in their control.” So very true. Let’s hope no more lives are lost and people can go back to their normal lives soon.

Merchant of Tripti

Folks, Bollywood heartthrob Tripti Dimri is single no more — we know a lot of you boys must be heartbroken… but iss tarha tau hota hai… We’re sure you want to know who she is going out with. Well, rumour has it that the actress is dating a boy named Sam Merchant. Rumour mills began to churn when she was seen being dropped at Mumbai airport by him in a blue Porsche. What does he do? Answer: he is a model-turned-hotelier. So, he can strike a pose with Tripti D and feed her restaurant-quality food whenever she wishes.

Frank Capra Dies

The American judge from Rhode Island, Frank Capra, who shot to global fame for having a heart of gold and making judgments based on common sense and mercy in the TV show Caught in Providence, passed away on August 20. He was 88. According to his media accounts, he was battling pancreatic cancer. A couple of weeks ago, he had posted on social media about a ‘setback’ that he had had and requested his admirers to “remember me in your prayers.” May he rest in peace. He will surely be remembered with much fondness, and dearly missed.

On Set Again

After a gruelling legal battle against director Justin Baldoni for one year, actress Blake Lively (who accused the former of sexual harassment) is back acting in films. She is ready to act in and produce a film titled The Survival List,in which she will essay the part of a television producer who has been assigned a show, hosted by a popular survival expert, that she doesn’t want to do. Hmmm… Why has Blake L taken up a role in which she’s doing something against her will?

Margot Mum

Anyone who was wondering why news items about Aussie hottie Margot Robbie have become few and far between of late, well, they should know that nine months ago, she and hubby Tom Ackerley became parents as she gave birth to her first child, a boy. Now the actress has opened up about motherhood. “It’s funny, you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it,” she says. “And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear. It’s the best.” Yep, it is. But it can also get boring if you over-emphasise it.

Published in Dawn, ICON, August 31st, 2025