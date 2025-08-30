Society: The dangers of influencer culture

In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a rapid rise in the number of influencers and vloggers, and this trend continues to grow day by day. Social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok are the main drivers of this growth, and now such content is being seen or heard in almost every home.

There are many types of influencers. Some create fashion and beauty content, while others review food by visiting different restaurants, tasting dishes, or cooking and sharing recipes. Some review phones, laptops, watches, AirPods and much more. Gaming is another major field where influencers attract thousands of followers by streaming their gameplay or sharing tips and tricks.

Alongside them are vloggers who upload daily videos, documenting their personal lives in detail — what they eat, where they go, what they buy and even their private family moments. For many viewers, this creates a sense of familiarity and connection, as if they are a part of the influencer’s life.

Due to the influence and popularity of these individuals, many people are choosing this field as a profession, considering it a quick get-rich and become-famous career path. Blogger and content-creator influencers, by showcasing fake lifestyles or excessive beauty and wealth, are having a harmful effect on ordinary people — especially children and teenagers who are still shaping their values and sense of identity.

Influencers can be entertaining, but the influence they hold on young people is powerful — and not always healthy. From materialism to body image issues, their impact is worth questioning

Firstly, influencers often create an unrealistic world where only the positive aspects of life are shown, while their real agendas, privilege, struggles, failures and hard work remain completely hidden from their audience. So when children see only the happy and glamorous aspects of the influencers’ lives, it creates a mindset that success can be achieved overnight without studies, skills or effort. As a result, some youngsters lose interest in education and personal growth, believing that being famous online is the only way to succeed.

Secondly, influencers excessively promote luxury goods, such as smartphones, branded clothes, shoes, bags and expensive lifestyles. Most of the things they show themselves enjoying are actually sponsored items they receive for free in order to advertise them. This shifts the focus of impressionable young viewers toward material possessions rather than values, education and personal growth. Youngsters then start feeling pressured to own the latest items to feel accepted or “cool,” creating unnecessary stress for their families.

Another major issue is that of body image. Influencers frequently use heavy makeup, beauty filters or artificial enhancements like cosmetic surgery to appear beautiful and flawless. This can lead to viewers feeling insecure about their natural looks, and they may feel pressured to change themselves to meet these unrealistic standards.

This damages their mental health, lowering their self-esteem as they compare their lives with those of influencers and vloggers. Many develop feelings of envy, anxiety or depression. Youngsters who constantly compare their normal lives with the seemingly perfect lives of influencers often feel envious, anxious or unworthy. They may think their lives are dull or unsuccessful, which damages their confidence and happiness. In extreme cases, this can push them toward depression, social isolation or unhealthy habits.

This is why it is important to consume such content on social media in moderation. Learn to separate entertainment from real life. Watching influencers can be entertaining, but blindly following them is dangerous. Their lives are often staged, and there is very little that is real in the image they are projecting. So instead of comparing ourselves with them, we should focus on building our own lives — through education, relationships, kindness and personal development.

Our true purposes of life should be to strive to live a good, healthy life; be kind and generous, and try to become the best version of yourself. Always maintain a positive mindset and have a meaningful purpose in life — that is what will bring you real success and happiness. If we remind ourselves of this, influencers will no longer control how we feel about our lives.

