Pakistan through to ATF team competition quarterfinals after defeating Uzbekistan

Pakistan defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the ATF 12&U Team Competition Finals in Singapore, according to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

Pakistan secured their place in the championship after clinching the ATF 12 & under Regional Qualifying Event of South Asia in Sri Lanka in May.

In today’s first singles match, Rashid Ali Bachani defeated Zinatulin Milan 6-4, 6-2. In the second singles, Shayan Afridi outclassed Ziyatov Azamjon 6-1, 6-1, PTF said in a post on social media.

In the doubles encounter, the pair of Shayan Afridi and M. Ibraheem Gill sealed the win by beating Umedov Alimkhan/Zinatulin Milan 6-4, 6-4.

Pakistan were placed in Group D along with Thailand and Uzbekistan.

Yesterday, Pakistan lost tough three-set matches against Thailand, the number 3 seed in the tournament, PTF said. Rashid Ali won the first set 7-6(4) but unfortunately lost the match, while Shayan also won the first set 6-4 before losing his match.

“Today, Pakistan bounced back strongly, defeating Uzbekistan 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals,” the national tennis federation said.

The tournament features teams from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Korea, and Chinese Taipei.

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi extended his felicitations to the young team for their outstanding performance and expressed hope that they would continue their winning momentum in the upcoming stages.

The PTF secretary general also lauded the players and team management for their dedication and teamwork leading to today’s victory.