E-Paper | August 27, 2025

Pakistan through to ATF team competition quarterfinals after defeating Uzbekistan

Dawn.com Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 06:19pm
Pakistan defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the ATF 12&U Team Competition Finals in Singapore. —Photo via Instagram/@pakistantennisfederation
Pakistan defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the ATF 12&U Team Competition Finals in Singapore. —Photo via Instagram/@pakistantennisfederation

Pakistan defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the ATF 12&U Team Competition Finals in Singapore, according to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

Pakistan secured their place in the championship after clinching the ATF 12 & under Regional Qualifying Event of South Asia in Sri Lanka in May.

In today’s first singles match, Rashid Ali Bachani defeated Zinatulin Milan 6-4, 6-2. In the second singles, Shayan Afridi outclassed Ziyatov Azamjon 6-1, 6-1, PTF said in a post on social media.

In the doubles encounter, the pair of Shayan Afridi and M. Ibraheem Gill sealed the win by beating Umedov Alimkhan/Zinatulin Milan 6-4, 6-4.

Pakistan were placed in Group D along with Thailand and Uzbekistan.

Yesterday, Pakistan lost tough three-set matches against Thailand, the number 3 seed in the tournament, PTF said. Rashid Ali won the first set 7-6(4) but unfortunately lost the match, while Shayan also won the first set 6-4 before losing his match.

“Today, Pakistan bounced back strongly, defeating Uzbekistan 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals,” the national tennis federation said.

The tournament features teams from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Korea, and Chinese Taipei.

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi extended his felicitations to the young team for their outstanding performance and expressed hope that they would continue their winning momentum in the upcoming stages.

The PTF secretary general also lauded the players and team management for their dedication and teamwork leading to today’s victory.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...
Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...