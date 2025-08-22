E-Paper | August 22, 2025

Saleema Imtiaz set for ODI debut in Pakistan-South Africa women’s series

Dawn.com Published August 22, 2025 Updated August 22, 2025 05:30pm

Saleema Imtiaz is set for her umpiring debut in the upcoming women’s ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday, alongside confirming other match officials for the series.

Last year, Saleema became the first Pakistani female official to join ICC’s International Panel of Development Umpires, enabling her to officiate women’s bilateral international matches and ICC women’s events.

The three-match One-Day International series will be staged at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from September 16-22.

Saleema, who is part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires will be joined by Australia’s Claire Polosak, who returns to Pakistan after officiating in the Pakistan v West Indies women’s series last year in Karachi, PCB said.

Polosak, also a member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will stand in all three ODIs as an on-field umpire.

Humairah Farah has been named as the reserve umpire for the series, while Tariq Rasheed from the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will also perform duty of an on-field umpire during the series.

Former Test cricketer Ali Naqvi, a member of the PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control team, PCB said.

Umpire and match referee appointments

Sept 16 — First ODI: Claire Polosak and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

Sept 19 — Second ODI: Claire Polosak and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Saleema Imtiaz (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

Sept 22 — Third ODI: Claire Polosak and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lingering issue
22 Aug, 2025

Lingering issue

The Supreme Court must decide this matter as a whole and reaffirm its solidarity in this moment of crisis.
Flood lessons
22 Aug, 2025

Flood lessons

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s lament in Buner on Wednesday — that Pakistan did not heed any lessons from the...
Battered innocence
22 Aug, 2025

Battered innocence

SCARRED children represent a sad truth: a nation that fails to guarantee child safety hurtles towards poverty and...
Paralysed city
Updated 21 Aug, 2025

Paralysed city

Successive administrations have neglected Karachi or paid lip service to its civic issues.
Detention law
21 Aug, 2025

Detention law

AS the government benches in the Upper House prepared to push through the problematic Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment)...
Simplified tax form
21 Aug, 2025

Simplified tax form

THE FBR’s initiative to roll out the long-promised simplified electronic income tax return form for individual...