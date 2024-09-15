Saleema Imtiaz becomes first Pakistani female official to join ICC International Panel of Development Umpires

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday nominated umpire Saleema Imtiaz for the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires, enabling her to officiate women’s bilateral international matches and ICC women’s events.

The nomination of Saleema, who is the mother of Pakistan Women’s cricketer Kainat Imtiaz, sees her become the first Pakistani female match official to rise to the ICC panel.

In a press release, PCB said: “With her nomination to the ICC International Panel, Saleema Imtiaz not only breaks barriers but also sets an inspiring precedent for the next generation of female cricket professionals”.

Saleema, 52, began her umpiring career with the PCB Women’s Umpires Panel in 2008.

Her extensive career included officiating at high-profile events under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) such as the 2022 and 2024 ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cups as well as the 2023 ACC Emerging Women’s Cup in Hong Kong.

Most recently, she was part of the umpiring panel for the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires. I owe immense gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for the invaluable opportunities that paved the way for this achievement,” the press release quoted her as saying.

“The journey has been filled with hard work and personal sacrifices, but now, standing at the cusp of this new chapter, it all feels worth it,” Saleema said.

“This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan. I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport,” she said.

“This moment reflects the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB’s commitment to fostering that development. I sincerely hope to see more women follow in my footsteps and embrace this beautiful game,” she added.

“Ever since Kainat [Imtiaz] made her debut for Pakistan in 2010, my own dream has been to represent my country at an international level,” she said.

“I’m now focused on performing to the best of my abilities in both bilateral and ICC matches, and building my reputation as a reliable and respected match official,” she added.

Saleema’s first on-field appointment in a bilateral series will see her officiate the Pakistan-South Africa women’s T20I series in Multan, which will begin on Monday.

Nasir Hussain will partner her from the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires, while Humairah Farah will serve as the third umpire and Muhammad Javed Malik from the PCB International Panel of Match Referees will oversee the series as match referee.