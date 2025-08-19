E-Paper | August 19, 2025

China’s top diplomat hails ‘positive trend’ in relations with India

AFP Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 10:57am
A photo of India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shaking hands in New Delhi on August 18, 2025. — DrSJaishankar via X
A photo of India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shaking hands in New Delhi on August 18, 2025. — DrSJaishankar via X

Relations between China and India are on a “positive trend” towards cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, according to a readout of the meeting published on Tuesday.

The world’s two most populous nations are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia, and fought a deadly border clash in 2020.

India is also part of the Quad security alliance with the United States, Australia and Japan, which is seen as a counter to China.

But caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff war, the countries have moved to mend ties.

During talks on Monday with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, Wang said the two countries should “view each other as partners and opportunities, rather than adversaries or threats”.

He pointed to the resumption of “dialogue at all levels” and “maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas” as evidence that bilateral ties were on a “positive trend of returning to the main path of cooperation”.

Wang is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit.

According to Indian media, Modi might visit China this month, which would be his first trip since 2018.

Relations have improved since October, when Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the first time in five years in Russia.

Chinese and Indian officials have said in recent weeks that the two countries were discussing the resumption of border trade, which has been halted since 2020.

Its resumption would be symbolically significant, and follows discussions to resume direct flights and issue tourist visas.

