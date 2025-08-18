E-Paper | August 18, 2025

Indian foreign minister stresses on border peace in talks with China’s top diplomat

Reuters | AFP Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:03pm

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar began talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New Delhi on Monday and stressed that there could be positive momentum in ties between the neighbours only if there was peace on their border.

Wang arrived in the Indian capital on Monday for a two-day visit during which he will hold the 24th round of border talks with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This (discussing border issues) is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas,” Jaishankar told Wang in his opening remarks.

It is also important for the two countries to pull back their troops amassed along their disputed border in the western Himalayas since a deadly border clash in 2020, Jaishankar said.

India’s foreign ministry said in a social media post that “important engagements of the India-China Special Representatives and on bilateral relations” were scheduled over the next two days.

Wang’s visit comes days before Modi travels to China — his first visit in seven years — to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional political and security group which also includes Russia.

Relations between the Asian giants began to thaw in October after New Delhi and Beijing reached a milestone pact to lower military tensions on their Himalayan border following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi in Russia.

The world’s two most populous nations are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia, and fought a deadly border clash in 2020.

But caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff war, the countries have moved to mend ties.

Restarting border trade across their icy and high-altitude Himalayan border is expected to feature high on Wang’s agenda. Its resumption would be significant for its symbolism, and follows agreements to return direct flights and issue tourist visas.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

War on truth

War on truth

Maleeha Lodhi
Washington and the self-proclaimed ‘man of peace’ are fully complicit in the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

Editorial

No easy path
Updated 18 Aug, 2025

No easy path

The question is: can policymakers use this breathing space to push through reforms that improve productivity, cut energy costs and attract investment?
National drift
18 Aug, 2025

National drift

WE have drifted quite a way from Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan; there has been no shortage of...
Hockey’s woes
18 Aug, 2025

Hockey’s woes

THE national sport continues to suffer. Years of mismanagement have plunged Pakistan hockey into a state of ...
Unprepared nation
Updated 17 Aug, 2025

Unprepared nation

The floods of 2010, 2022 and now 2025 mark an unbroken chain of escalating disasters.
Auto committee
17 Aug, 2025

Auto committee

ON the face of it, the commerce ministry’s decision to constitute a ‘dedicated’ committee to address the...
Relentless bigotry
17 Aug, 2025

Relentless bigotry

THE dream of transforming Pakistan into a just and progressive nation will remain unfulfilled unless the prevailing...